US Marshals arrest third suspect in connection with murder of star Lexington basketball player

Police say 33-year-old Antwone Davenport was found and arrested by the US Marshals in Illinois.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2020 Lexington murder.

Family, friends shocked by shooting death of star basketball player in Lexington

We’re told Davenport is facing charges of murder, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with the August 2020 murder of 18-year-old Mykel Waide.

In September, police also arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton and 19-year-old Antonio Turner on murder and wanton endangerment in connection with Waide’s death.

According to a detective’s testimony in court, Waide was not the intended target. The detective said, “Turner and Patton both begin shooting at a crowd of people. Upon shooting the crowd, Mykel Waide was struck and killed by gunfire.”

‘I’m just so sick of losing loved ones this way’: Lexington grandmother shares her loss to gun violence

Waide had just graduated from Tates Creek High School where he was a star player on the basketball team.

Davenport is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

