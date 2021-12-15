Advertisement

WATCH: Biden tells Packers fans Rodgers needs to get vaccinated

The comment came during the President’s tour of storm-damaged Kentucky
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 15, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers’ refusal to get a COVID-19 shot opened the door for President Joe Biden to slip in his own shot at the star quarterback.

While touring storm-ravaged Kentucky on Wednesday, the President encountered two Green Bay Packers fans who lost their homes.

As part of the conversation, President Biden said, “God love you, and tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” eliciting a laugh from the small group around him.

The President’s quip was a reference to Rodgers comments about his vaccination status when he said he was “immunized” after being asked if he was vaccinated against coronavirus.

It was learned that Rodgers had not received the vaccine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

