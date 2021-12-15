Advertisement

WKYT partners with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts

Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army.
Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with The Salvation Army to help victims of the devastating tornadoes that tore through the state early Saturday.

Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area, leaving at least 74 people dead. There were at least 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri. These southern communities have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities.

Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army.

For more details, visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Bowling Green tornado
Lexington police are investigating after a man was found shot near Castlewood Park.
Man shot during attempted robbery in Lexington
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Billy West received his last text from his mother just moments before a tornado took her life...
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Kentucky community
File image
One person injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

Kiyaunta Goodwin commits to Kentucky
Top UK target, Goodwin, commits to Cats
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Kentucky lawmakers are considering who may get a piece of the $400 million in Rescue Plan money...
Ky. lawmakers hold public hearing to consider hero pay for essential workers
At Consolidated Baptist Church, volunteers are packing up items for tornado victims.
City of Lexington partners with church to accept donations for tornado victims
In front of the courthouse on Wednesday, dozens of volunteers honored the lives lost. Pictures...
Makeshift memorial set up in front of courthouse for Mayfield tornado victims