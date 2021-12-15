WKYT partners with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with The Salvation Army to help victims of the devastating tornadoes that tore through the state early Saturday.

Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area, leaving at least 74 people dead. There were at least 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri. These southern communities have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities.

Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army.

For more details, visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

