Wreaths Across America to honor veterans at Camp Nelson

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A yearly tradition to honor our veterans is happening this weekend.

Wreaths Across America is going to be laying wreaths Saturday morning at Camp Nelson. Volunteers are there unloading boxes of wreaths off trucks that delivered them Wednesday morning.

More than 16,000 wreaths have been delivered in the last couple of days, many of them, coming Wednesday.

“I think we had 3,800 yesterday, 3,800 wreathes. So, we’ve got 13,000 something today that we’ve got to unload today, and it will take all day,” said Randy Shelley, who is the Wreaths Across America Camp Nelson co-coordinator.

Riders affiliated with the Patriot Riders Guard escorted the trucks carrying the wreaths from Lexington down to Camp Nelson. Now, they’re sticking around to help unload the trucks and drop off the wreaths to different parts of the cemetery to prepare for this weekend’s wreathe laying ceremony.

“Just to see the procession come, you’re kind of in awe just watching them. These guys are fantastic, absolutely fantastic and they do it all the time,” said Shelley.

Shelley says this program, which lays a wreath on the grave of soldiers buried at Camp Nelson, would be nothing without donations from the community and donations of people’s time.

“Kind of pulls on the heartstrings, but there’s a lot of veterans here that have donated their time, there’s a lot of businesses in Jessamine County and Lexington and other places that have donated money and their time. It’s all built on donations and it’s for the respect and honor of our lost veterans.”

The wreath-laying ceremony will begin Thursday at noon at Camp Nelson.

