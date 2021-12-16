Advertisement

Authorities expand search for teen still missing after Kentucky tornado

By Kelly Dean and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nyssa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WBKO.

Six of the teen’s family members were killed during the recent tornado outbreak.

Their bodies were found in different places near their destroyed home, one as far as a quarter-mile away.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” said Cierra Bryant, an extended family member.

Officials are expanding their search efforts in hopes of finding Nyssa.

