Advertisement

Biden signs bill hiking US borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion

FILE - Dusk settles over the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
FILE - Dusk settles over the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill raising the nation’s borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion, avoiding a potentially catastrophic default and resolving the turbulent issue until after the 2022 midterm elections.

The House voted early Wednesday to raise the debt limit, amid urgent warnings from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that further delay would jeopardize the full faith and credit of the United States. The near-party-line 221-209 House vote, with only Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger joining Democrats, came after the Senate Democrats also voted to raise the government’s borrowing authority.

The Senate vote required a workaround to allow it to pass on a simple majority under a deal struck between party leaders to diffuse the issue until after next year’s midterm elections, though saddling majority Democrats with a tough vote. Republicans used the debt limit to attack Democrats’ big-spending social and environmental agenda while pledging to staunchly oppose the effort to increase the threshold.

Despite a seemingly straightforward name, the nation’s debt limit does little to curtail future debt. Established in 1917, it instead serves as a brake on spending decisions already endorsed by Republicans and Democrats alike — in some cases decades ago — that if left unpaid could cripple markets, send the economy into a tailspin and shake global confidence in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 33-year-old Antwone Davenport was found and arrested by the US Marshals in Illinois.
US Marshals arrest third suspect in connection with murder of star Lexington basketball player
Michael Cannon said it’s our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s weather coverage that saved...
Bracken Co. man thanks WKYT’s Chris Bailey for saving his family in western Ky. during tornadoes
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
The body of Nyssa Brown, 13, was found Thursday morning.
Authorities find missing teen’s body after Kentucky tornado
In this June 8, 2021, photo provided by the The Ohio Channel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny speaks at a...
Pressure builds against doctors peddling false virus claims
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds