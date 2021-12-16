Bourbon N’ Toulouse donating sales to tornado relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon N’ Toulouse restaurant and Chevy Chase Inn is donating all of Thursday’s earnings toward a Western Kentucky tornado relief fund.

Co-owner Kevin Heathcoat tells us he expects thousands of dollars in sales to go toward the Chef Edward Lee Initiative. Chef Lee fed out of work employees in Louisville during the pandemic.

Over the holidays, Lee and Heathcoat will pack up and head out to Western Kentucky to feed those in need out of a mobile kitchen.

“Everybody’s doing what they can we just happen to have a bigger voice and a bigger kitchen to be able to write a bigger check so we’re doing what every Kentuckian is doing sitting here and we’re just trying to help for those in need,” Heathcoat said.

Heathcoat has put out a plea on social media asking his customers to put their dining dollars toward this good cause.

