Car takes out utility pole in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A utility pole was damaged after being hit by a car in Lexington early Thursday morning.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. on East High Street near South Ashland.

Officers say a man wrecked his car into the pole, causing it to fall into the street.

Crews spent several hours removing the vehicle and repairing the pole and power lines.

The man in the car was not hurt and no charges are expected to be filed.

The road has since reopened.

