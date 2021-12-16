Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rains Move In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With just over a week until Christmas, we continue to track a pattern of gusty winds and heavy rain. The heavy rainfall of the next few days may cause issues in some areas and that’s the focus of the short-term forecast. The longer term outlook continues to see colder air finally flexing on the pattern Christmas week.

Winds are the first thing to watch for today with gusts that may top 40mph at times. These gusty winds are ahead of a potent cold front dropping in from the northwest. This front is touching off a line of showers and thunderstorms that overspreads the state through the day.

This front slows down across the Tennessee Valley tonight and Friday as a wave of low pressure moves along it. This brings additional rounds of showers and storms that will be around until another low finally takes the front to our east later Saturday.

Rainfall numbers will range from 1″-3″ with locally higher amounts. Keep a close eye on water levels, especially Friday.

Temps are all over the place with this front on Friday. Temps continue to climb Friday night into Saturday morning before crashing quickly.

Can we get a few flakes with that cold northwesterly flow late Saturday night and early Sunday? Maybe.

It will feel the part of December finally for Sunday and Monday. The overall pattern for Christmas week is much colder than this week as we watch a couple of systems cross the country.

