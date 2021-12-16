Jim Caldwell’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winds will whip across Kentucky at around 20-30 MPH with gusts that are even higher. Rounds of showers & storms will line up and roll across Kentucky.

Strong gusty winds are already here and they mean business. Some gusts will hit 40 MPH or higher. This isn’t from thunderstorms, but it’s ahead of a massive storm system rolling from the plains to the Great Lakes.

The concern for the high water issues will remain elevated through Saturday. A frontal boundary will drop in and bring widespread rain chances to Kentucky. This could lead to flooding. We’ll get some repeat rounds of rain that will keep the ground very saturated. Our cold front moves in today with showers and thunderstorms sliding in from the northwest. That front then slows down with areas of low pressure developing along with it and moving through here Friday into Saturday. The end result is a flood and flash flood threat.

Many areas will pick up a general 1″-3″ of rain during this time, but a swath of much higher amounts will be possible.

The Christmas week pattern is all over the place on the models as we see cold air finally getting back into the country.

Take care of each other.

