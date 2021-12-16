Kentucky-Ohio State game cancelled due to COVID
Game was scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Saturday matchup with Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic has been cancelled. UK basketball has confirmed the game is off.
Multiple reports out of Columbus indicate there is a COVID issue within the Ohio State basketball program.
In a release sent out on Thursday afternoon, UK says it is working to find a possible replacement game.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.