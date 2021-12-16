Advertisement

Kentucky-Ohio State game cancelled due to COVID

Game was scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas
Kentucky's Kellan Grady (31) looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre...
Kentucky's Kellan Grady (31) looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Saturday matchup with Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic has been cancelled. UK basketball has confirmed the game is off.

Multiple reports out of Columbus indicate there is a COVID issue within the Ohio State basketball program.

In a release sent out on Thursday afternoon, UK says it is working to find a possible replacement game.

