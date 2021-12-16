Advertisement

Ky. musician donating instruments to musicians affected by tornadoes

Michael Johnathan plans to distribute the instruments in January to all the states affected by...
Michael Johnathan plans to distribute the instruments in January to all the states affected by last weekend’s tornadoes.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - All kinds of donations are flowing into Western Kentucky, even musical instruments.

Michael Johnathan, the founder of Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, is collecting instruments from around the world and sending them to musicians in Western Kentucky who have lost their own instruments in the tornado.

Johnathan believes replacing a guitar or a drum set is important for the soul.

“Music is the soundtrack of America’s front porch, and those front porches are gone. What every musician does during a time of crisis is turn to their music,” said Johnathan. “Guitars, banjos, fiddles, mandolins, drums, harmonicas, whatever it is, we’re gonna get them to the people. This is one thing that musicians can do to help other musicians.”

Donated instruments will come from numerous sources, and as far away as England.

Johnathon is working in collaboration with Currier’s Music World to handle the large number of donated instruments. The music store, based in Richmond, will store and tune those incoming instruments.

Johnathan plans to distribute the instruments in January to all the states affected by last weekend’s tornadoes.

For more information on donating instruments to help after the tornado, visit the Woodsongs web page.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Cannon said it’s our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s weather coverage that saved...
Bracken Co. man thanks WKYT’s Chris Bailey for saving his family in western Ky. during tornadoes
Police say 33-year-old Antwone Davenport was found and arrested by the US Marshals in Illinois.
US Marshals arrest third suspect in connection with murder of star Lexington basketball player
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

The Mayfield High School gym has turned into a makeshift supermarket, offering families many of...
Mayfield High School gymnasium turns into makeshift market for families in need
Nearly 10 years ago, a devastating tornado outbreak hit eastern Kentucky. The destruction and...
Tornado survivors in West Liberty assure western Kentuckians they can, and will, rebuild
David Conrad, 15 other members, and four dogs traveled to western Kentucky to assist with...
Powell Co. Search and Rescue Team returns from helping in Western Kentucky
File image
Ky. man pleads guilty to fraud, taking $1.3M in COVID relief loans