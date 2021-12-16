Advertisement

Lexington appoints new commissioner of health

Dr. Joel McCullough will begin early next year after previously serving as public health director for the Spokane, Washington regional health district for eight years.(Lexington-Fayette County Health Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a new commissioner of health.

After the Lexington-Fayette County board of health approved his appointment on Monday evening, Dr. Joel McCullough formally accepted the job on Wednesday.

He will replace Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, who has been serving since 2016.

“I look forward to being part of the community of Lexington and its world-class health department,” Dr. McCullough said. “I am honored the board of health put its faith in me to continue the mission of helping Lexington be well.”

Dr. McCullough will begin early next year after previously serving as public health director for the Spokane, Washington regional health district for eight years.

