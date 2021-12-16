LIVE: Beshear expected to give update on tornadoes during Team Kentucky briefing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold another Team Kentucky Update on Thursday.

Gov. Beshear is back at the state capital after surveying the tornado damage in Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

It’s Beshear’s routine Team Kentucky Update, given every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. since this summer, but what the governor talks about is certainly not anything he probably thought he would be discussing a week ago at this same time.

The governor and first lady were with President Joe Biden as he toured Mayfield and Dawson Springs, where the Beshear family has deep roots. The governor said some of his family’s property, such as his grandparent’s home in Dawson Springs sustained damage.

Both communities sustained major destruction in the powerful weekend storms.

We could learn more during the latest Team Kentucky Update about what Biden and Beshear discussed concerning the devastation left by the tornadoes that pummeled the areas.

The governor said they are still trying to tabulate the total amount of losses.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. we are trying to lay over the path, using PVA information. but you look at the courthouse in Graves County, a multi-million dollar building, just destroyed,” said Beshear.

We could also get an update on the death toll and of those still missing from the storm that happened almost one week ago.

President Biden told Kentucky officials Wednesday the federal government will be providing a massive amount of aid to help the state recover.

