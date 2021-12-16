Advertisement

LIVE: Beshear expected to give update on tornadoes during Team Kentucky briefing

By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold another Team Kentucky Update on Thursday.

Gov. Beshear is back at the state capital after surveying the tornado damage in Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

It’s Beshear’s routine Team Kentucky Update, given every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. since this summer, but what the governor talks about is certainly not anything he probably thought he would be discussing a week ago at this same time.

The governor and first lady were with President Joe Biden as he toured Mayfield and Dawson Springs, where the Beshear family has deep roots. The governor said some of his family’s property, such as his grandparent’s home in Dawson Springs sustained damage.

Both communities sustained major destruction in the powerful weekend storms.

We could learn more during the latest Team Kentucky Update about what Biden and Beshear discussed concerning the devastation left by the tornadoes that pummeled the areas.

The governor said they are still trying to tabulate the total amount of losses.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. we are trying to lay over the path, using PVA information. but you look at the courthouse in Graves County, a multi-million dollar building, just destroyed,” said Beshear.

We could also get an update on the death toll and of those still missing from the storm that happened almost one week ago.

President Biden told Kentucky officials Wednesday the federal government will be providing a massive amount of aid to help the state recover.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 33-year-old Antwone Davenport was found and arrested by the US Marshals in Illinois.
US Marshals arrest third suspect in connection with murder of star Lexington basketball player
Michael Cannon said it’s our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s weather coverage that saved...
Bracken Co. man thanks WKYT’s Chris Bailey for saving his family in western Ky. during tornadoes
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home
With more people gathering for the holidays this year, health officials say it’s important for...
Health officials anticipate another COVID-19 case surge after the holidays
Dr. Joel McCullough will begin early next year after previously serving as public health...
Lexington appoints new commissioner of health
Man arrested after firing shots inside home.
Police secure neighborhood, arrest man after shots fired in Lexington