New hotline announced for Kentuckians to report fraud related to storms

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General Cameron announced a new hotline for those to report suspected fraud related to the storms in Western Kentucky.

The hotline phone number is 502-696-5485 and is accessible to Kentuckians who are reporting suspected scams, price gouging or other types of fraud related to the severe weather events.

Attorney General Cameron established websites for Kentuckians who prefer to electronically report suspected fraud.

Suspected price gouging can be reported to ag.ky.gov/pricegouging and scams can be reported to ag.ky.gov/scams.

Before calling the Natural Disaster Fraud hotline, officials encourage Kentuckians to gather as many details as possible about the suspected fraud, including details about how the fraud was carried out and where it happened.

For price gouging, officials say Kentuckians should report the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known.

You can find tips on how to avoid natural disaster scams here.

