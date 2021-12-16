Ohio State cancels game against UK due to COVID outbreak
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (WKYT) - The Ohio State University vs. Kentucky men’s basketball game has been canceled.
Ohio State said in a release the cancellation is due to positive COVID-19 results among the team.
The CBS Sports Classic is currently working with UK Athletics to find a possible replacement game to fill Saturday’s void.
Kentucky will still make the trip to Las Vegas in hopes of finding a game.
