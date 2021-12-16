Ohio State cancels game against UK due to COVID outbreak

LAS VEGAS (WKYT) - The Ohio State University vs. Kentucky men’s basketball game has been canceled.

Ohio State said in a release the cancellation is due to positive COVID-19 results among the team.

The CBS Sports Classic is currently working with UK Athletics to find a possible replacement game to fill Saturday’s void.

Kentucky will still make the trip to Las Vegas in hopes of finding a game.

Our game vs. Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic Saturday has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 results within the OSU program. CBS Sports Classic is working with UK to find a possible replacement game.https://t.co/HU4IUajtvN — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 16, 2021

