Police secure neighborhood, arrest man after shots fired in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after police say he fired shots inside a Lexington home.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at a home on Easthills Drive off Man O’ War Boulevard.

Police say a man was experiencing what they believe was a mental crisis and fired a gun inside a home.

The family was able to get outside safely and call officers.

On arrival, police asked some neighboring homes to shelter in place and made sure the area was secure.

They made contact with the man and he surrendered to officers peacefully.

He was arrested and criminal charges are pending.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

The area has since been cleared.

