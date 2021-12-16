Advertisement

Police secure neighborhood, arrest man after shots fired in Lexington

Man arrested after firing shots inside home.
Man arrested after firing shots inside home.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in custody after police say he fired shots inside a Lexington home.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at a home on Easthills Drive off Man O’ War Boulevard.

Police say a man was experiencing what they believe was a mental crisis and fired a gun inside a home.

The family was able to get outside safely and call officers.

On arrival, police asked some neighboring homes to shelter in place and made sure the area was secure.

They made contact with the man and he surrendered to officers peacefully.

He was arrested and criminal charges are pending.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

The area has since been cleared.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 33-year-old Antwone Davenport was found and arrested by the US Marshals in Illinois.
US Marshals arrest third suspect in connection with murder of star Lexington basketball player
Michael Cannon said it’s our Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey’s weather coverage that saved...
Bracken Co. man thanks WKYT’s Chris Bailey for saving his family in western Ky. during tornadoes
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

Crash damages utility pole
Car takes out utility pole in Lexington crash
Rounds of rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty winds and rain
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in heavy rain
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office building is filling up with donations from Christmas...
Company donates tens of thousands of socks to Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office for tornado victims