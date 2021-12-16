Advertisement

Richmond police donating cruiser to Dawson Springs Police Dept. after deadly storm

When the request for a police cruiser came up, Richardson said there was no question they would get it.(wkyt)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations continue to pour in for the people of Western Kentucky.

Officials are trying to focus on things that the people there really need and the Dawson Springs Police Department says they could use another cruiser.

According to Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson, when the request for a police cruiser came up, Richardson said there was no question they would get it.

“We’re fortunate enough to be able to give a car to them, a much-needed cruiser that they’re going to be able to use to help serve their community,” Chief Richardson said. “The Richmond Police Department is blessed to work in a community like Richmond, but the state of Kentucky, in general, is a very generous state and we take care of each other.”

Dawson Springs was one of the hardest-hit areas this past weekend.

Richardson says when he and other leaders saw what happened, they wanted to do whatever they could.

“I mean, when you see someone in need, when you see something tragic happen like that, I mean, that was total devastation,” Richardson said. “It’s just something that we as citizens want to do.”

Chief Richardson says the car is getting prepped right now for the trip. Officials will deliver the cruiser to Dawson Springs on Friday.

