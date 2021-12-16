UK says it’s official: Kiyaunta Goodwin signs with Cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Stoops on Thursday said 5-star offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin has signed his Letter of Intent with Kentucky.

Goodwin, who stands 6-foot-8 and 340-pounds, announced on Wednesday his commitment to signing with UK. Stoops and Co. had to wait a day to receive the paperwork.

“I am proud to wrap up the 2022 signing class by announcing Kiyaunta Goodwin to the class,” Stoops said near the end of his Thursday recruiting press conference.

The Charlestown, Ind. star picked the Cats over Michigan State.

“Any college in the country would take his signature today,” Stoops said. “It’s a credit to Coach (Vince) Marrow and the countless hours he’s put into recruiting this young man.”

Goodwin is rated one of the top overall players in the country.

“It’s very rare to see a human being move the way Kiyaunte Goodwin moves at his size,” Stoops said.

The coach said Goodwin plans to enroll at UK in January.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.