LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The UK women’s basketball game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 17 against Morgan St. has been postponed. There are COVID issues within the Morgan St. program.

No rescheduled date has been set.

The Wildcats will return to Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 19 against USC Upstate. Tip is set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.