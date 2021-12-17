Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A front has stalled across the region and will continue to fire up additional showers and storms through Saturday. That’s when a stronger system finally sweeps this system out of here as colder air comes in. This colder air looks to be the beginning of a colder pattern finally taking shape.

Waves of showers and a few storms come at us from southwest to northeast today into the evening and this is when some heavy rainfall numbers show up again. We have to be mindful about areas of western Kentucky that picked up more than 1″ of rain on Friday. These same areas may get in on 1″-2″ of rain today and that could cause local high water issues.

Showers and storms will slowly lift north of the Ohio River tonight as another low enters into the region. That finally drags a cold front across the state Saturday with some additional action that tapers from west to east.

Temps are kinda crazy over the next few days and this starts out there today. Highs in the north are in the 40s with the south hitting the 60s. Those 60s lift northward overnight before the cold crashes in behind Saturday’s front.

The setup for Christmas week continues to trend much more seasonable with a few systems rolling eastward across the country.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.