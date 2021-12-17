Four Michigan men arrested for looting tornado-damaged homes in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four men from Michigan were arrested in Kentucky.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Princeton police said the men were stealing property from tornado-damaged homes.

Detectives said they noticed the four men and approached them for questioning. After the questioning it was revealed that the subjects had taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and residences.

Sevon Gowen and Brandon Ransbottom are being charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Mitchell and Jesse Stanton have also been arrested.

