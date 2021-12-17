Gov. Beshear reports 2,582 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 2,582 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 825,692 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.94% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 617 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 35 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 11,754.
There are currently 1,255 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19, 329 in the ICU and 195 on a ventilator.
