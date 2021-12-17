Advertisement

‘I’ve been so fortunate’ | Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records

The “9 to 5″ singer was awarded after breaking three worlds records.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton(AP Photo)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s stellar career is continuing to receive recognition; most recently, she was presented three certificates by the Guinness World Records on Thursday.

The country music icon, 75, was recognized after breaking two new record titles for the most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart (7) and most no. 1 hits on the US Hot County Songs (25), both for a female artist.

The “Jolene” singer also broke her own existing record for the most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (109).

“This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored,” said Parton in an interview with the organization. “I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

She also added, “I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I’ve been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You’re going to have to knock me down to stop me!”

This isn’t the first time Dolly has received a world record; she was previously awarded in 2019 for the most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart (6) in 2018.

Earlier this year, PEOPLE Magazine named Dolly Parton among the 2021′s people of the year. The magazine said that her $1 million donation to the Vanderbilt Medical Center to assist vaccine efforts was just one of the reasons she was chosen.

The East Tennessee native also was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie by the Television Academy for her “Christmas on the Square” film that came out in 2020.

Parton also launched her new perfume and co-authored a book with James Patterson in just the last year.

In October, she also spoke with WVLT News on her plans for a new Dollywood resort, set to open in 2023, a potential campground project, and her new album.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home
Man arrested after firing shots inside home.
Police secure neighborhood, arrest man after shots fired in Lexington
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado
A picture believed to be from a community hit by tornadoes was found in a horse farm in central...
Photo found on Paris, Ky. horse farm believed to be from tornado-hit area in Taylor County

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Fayette Mall.
Police investigating shots fired outside Fayette Mall
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear: First case of omicron variant confirmed in Kentucky
File image
Four Michigan men arrested for looting tornado-damaged homes in Princeton
In the aftermath of the devastating storms, a young woman from Dawson Springs got the...
Young woman from Dawson Springs graduates from UK days after meeting President Biden
The Governor said the Team Western Kentucky fund will provide more money to help families of...
Governor Beshear tours tornado damage in Taylor County