Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The back and forth with rounds of heavy rain will continue today.

There will be quite a few dry hours, but when the rain returns it will do so with heavy rain. It won’t all be heavy. Rainfall numbers will range from 1″-3″ with locally higher amounts. Keep a close eye on water levels.

Temps are all over the place with this front on Friday. Temps continue to climb Friday night into Saturday morning before crashing quickly.

It will feel the part of December finally for Sunday and Monday. The overall pattern for Christmas week is much colder than this week as we watch a couple of systems cross the country.

