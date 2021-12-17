Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will return

We aren't finished with the heavy rain yet
We aren't finished with the heavy rain yet(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The back and forth with rounds of heavy rain will continue today.

There will be quite a few dry hours, but when the rain returns it will do so with heavy rain. It won’t all be heavy. Rainfall numbers will range from 1″-3″ with locally higher amounts. Keep a close eye on water levels.

Temps are all over the place with this front on Friday. Temps continue to climb Friday night into Saturday morning before crashing quickly.

It will feel the part of December finally for Sunday and Monday. The overall pattern for Christmas week is much colder than this week as we watch a couple of systems cross the country.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home
Man arrested after firing shots inside home.
Police secure neighborhood, arrest man after shots fired in Lexington
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado
A picture believed to be from a community hit by tornadoes was found in a horse farm in central...
Photo found on Paris, Ky. horse farm believed to be from tornado-hit area in Taylor County

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rains Move In
Rounds of rain
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty winds and rain
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds blow in heavy rain
Rounds of heavy rainfall
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain