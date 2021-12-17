Kentuckians quitting their job continues to slow, but job openings increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) – While the rate of Kentuckians quitting their jobs continues to slow down, here’s proof employers are still having a tough time filling jobs.

In October, Kentucky had the third-highest increase in the rate of job openings in the country.

New numbers out Friday from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found an estimated 173,000 unfilled jobs in Kentucky during October which was 28,000 more than September.

The number of openings translates into 8.4 percent of the jobs in Kentucky which was 1.2 points higher than September. Only Hawaii and Minnesota had larger increases in job opening rates than Kentucky.

Other statistics show 63,000 people in the state quit their jobs in October. The number comes after Kentucky earned the dubious title of having the nation’s biggest increase in people quitting their jobs in August.

The resignations translated into a 3.3-point quit rate in October. Kentucky’s quit rate was 4.4 in August.

In calculating the quit rate, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics includes employees who left voluntarily with the exception of retirements or transfers to other locations.

In September, the federal government cut off a $300-a-week supplement for unemployed Americans.

Labor shortages have persisted longer than many economists expected, deepening a mystery at the heart of the job market. Companies are eager to add workers and have posted a near-record number of available jobs.

Unemployment remains elevated.

The economy still has 5 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic. Yet. job growth slowed in August and September.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.