Lexington company gifts new heating units to families in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five families were gifted with heating units Friday in Lexington.

Fayette Heating and Air held their Gift of Heat event in collaboration with WKYT on Friday morning.

Friends and families had nominated people that they felt deserved a chance to win a new heating system.

Those nominated struggle to make ends meet.

One woman says she’s thankful to be getting heat again after losing her job earlier this year.

“I was just in shock because I had listened to all the stories and was thinking they don’t have anything at all, and they have been out longer. I was just thinking it won’t be me. And it was just a shock.”

All five families who won will have their new heating units installed before the holidays.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.