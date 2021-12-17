Roger Burdette sentenced to 27 years in prison after crash that killed LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man convicted of killing a Louisville Metro Police Department detective in a car crash on Christmas Eve 2018 was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Friday.

A Jefferson Circuit Court judge upheld a jury’s sentencing recommendation for Roger Burdette, the former Louisville Metro Sewer District worker who killed Det. Deidre Mengedoht when his work truck slammed into her unmarked police car. He was found guilty on all counts in early November, which included murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, and failing to yield to a stopped emergency vehicle.

Burdette was charged with driving under the influence of Hydrocodone and Clonazepam, both controlled substances for which he did not have a prescription.

The officers who investigated the crash, the people in the vehicle that was pulled over when Mengedoht was hit, and a cyber expert testified during Burdette’s trial. The cyber expert revealed Burdette had a pornographic video playing on his phone at the time of the crash between 2:12 and 2:20 p.m. The crash happened at 2:17 p.m.

Following the jury’s decision in November, LMPD issued the following statement:

“The tragic loss of Detective Deidre Mengedoht is something forever etched in the history of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Today, an individual was held accountable for her death. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication by our investigators and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in both the preparation and successful prosecution of this case. May this help bring a sense of closure and peace to an incredibly difficult loss for LMPD, the family and friends of Deidre Mengedoht and the community. We will never forget your sacrifice, Detective Deidre Mengedoht.”

