Advertisement

Wet weather complicating tornado cleanup, recovery efforts in Mayfield

By Amber Philpott
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the hardest-hit towns by last week’s storms was Mayfield.

An EF-4 tornado killed at least twenty people there Friday night, including eight people who were working inside a candle factory that was leveled.

Cleanup and recovery efforts are underway. Progress has been made in the past week, but it’s been slowed because of the latest round of wet weather.

WKYT partners with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts

Power is slowly being restored in Mayfield. When our crew was driving into town Thursday, they noticed steel power poles had replaced the wooden ones that were splintered by the twister.

However, overall, the scars from the storms will take years to heal, and will always be there to some extent.

The first few days were survival mode, families were saving what they could from what was left of their homes, many just still in shock. You can tell what happened is really sinking in, especially as we learn about the lives lost.

A memorial is putting that into perspective for many as we see faces and names of the people killed. We talked to the man who came from Miami to put up this wall of hope and his message to the community.

“A lot of what happens when these tragedies hit, people don’t know what to do. I hear people walk around like zombies,” Leo Soto said. “This is essentially giving them a little push to have a gathering spot. A place they can come together and love and not just be sad. The reason behind these pictures is that you can understand there’s a face behind each casualty.”

Donation centers across town are packed full with families coming in to get basic needs. The sheriff’s office says to drop off donations, you can take them to the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.

We also found a large setup at Mayfield High School.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Jason Harral, Johnny Bratcher
Two men accused of stealing from a tornado-damaged home
Man arrested after firing shots inside home.
Police secure neighborhood, arrest man after shots fired in Lexington
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado
A picture believed to be from a community hit by tornadoes was found in a horse farm in central...
Photo found on Paris, Ky. horse farm believed to be from tornado-hit area in Taylor County

Latest News

Friends and families had nominated people that they felt deserved a chance to win a new heating...
Lexington company gifts new heating units to families in need
Gov. Beshear is encouraging blood donation in the wake of the disaster by donating blood at the...
Beshear gives update on state’s response to tornadoes, encourages blood donation
School districts across our region are taking extra precautions after threats went around on...
Ky. schools take precautionary measures for TikTok threat trend
Michael Halligan - Danielle Bozarth God's Pantry Food Bank Virtual Food Drive for tornado...
Michael Halligan - Danielle Bozarth God's Pantry Food Bank Virtual Food Drive for tornado victims