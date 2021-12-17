Advertisement

Woodford Humane Society assists Western Ky. animal shelters

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodford Humane Society is asking the community to help cram a van full of essential supplies for Western Kentucky animal shelters impacted by the tornado.

The campaign is called Santa Clause for Paws, and they are gathering donations from shoppers at the Versailles Kroger.

Cleaning items, toys, food, and fleece blankets have been collected so far. Some of the supplies will stay in Woodford County because its shelter runs short on supplies throughout the year.

“Everything that’s being donated here is a part of the puzzle as far as keeping us running. We don’t get any funding at any level so with money being in scarce supply it’s extra important for these supplies to come in,” said Beth Oleson, marketing director of Woodford Humane Society.

If you want to help cram the van with pet supplies, the Woodford Humane Society will be at the Versailles Kroger throughout the weekend.

