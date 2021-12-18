Ally Blake’s Forecast | A soggy Saturday before a big temp drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! We are starting off on the milder side with some thick fog in some locations.

Overall, today looks to be on the wetter side. Showers and potentially a rumble of thunder are likely into the day. Temps rise into the 60s and stay breezy before a strong cold front drops us back into the 40s as the sun sets. As most of the moisture exits the region and temps drop. There is even a small chance to see some flakes early Sunday. Throughout the day a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the upper 30s. Most of the workweek is dry and seasonable. Temps start in the upper 20s and end in the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies. As we get towards Christmas we gradually will get back into the 50s, but it looks like rain chances move back in.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

