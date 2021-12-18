Late night shooting boosts Lexington homicide record
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Lexington.
Officers said that they responded to a call on Oak Hill Drive a little after 10:30 on Friday night. When they arrived, they found an adult man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.
This marks Lexington’s 36th homicide of the year, up from last year’s previous record of 34.
Police currently do not have any suspects.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call the department.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.