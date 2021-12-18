Advertisement

Lexington police search for suspects after car theft at gunpoint

Police said that four men took a man’s car and pulled a gun on him.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for four suspects they say stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

The theft occurred Friday night at around 10:00 on Buckhorn Drive near the Circle K. Police said that four men took a man’s car and pulled a gun on him.

Officers said that the victim is okay and that there were no reports of injuries.

Police did not say what kind of car was stolen.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

