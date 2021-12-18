Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired outside Fayette Mall

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Fayette Mall.

Lexington police were called about a disorder inside the mall around 7:13 p.m. Friday. They said around 7:20 p.m. they were called again about shots fired outside the mall.

Police confirmed the disorder spilled outside and shots were fired.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Police have not made any identification of anyone involved and no arrests have been made. They said they’re working with stores to get security footage to identify suspects.

We’ll update you when we know more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

