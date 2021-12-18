Stoops signs new contract extension

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops signed a contract extension on Wednesday that will pay him $6.35 million a year beginning Jan. 1.

Terms of the new deal were disclosed on UK’s Office of Legal Counsel website.

According to the new deal, Stoops, who is in his ninth season in Lexington, will earn $6.6 million in 2023, $6.85 million in 2024, $7.1 million in 2025, $7.35 million in 2026 and $7.6 million in 2027.

Another added piece to the contract is the pool of salary money for UK’s assistant coaches, which will increase to $6.5 million, also beginning Jan. 1.

The school also will provide Stoops with 30 in-flight hours of private aircraft use for personal travel.

The Wildcats (9-3) face Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

