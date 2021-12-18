‘We’re one Commonwealth and we act that way:’ Lexington donation center collects hundreds of toys, money for Western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of volunteers from Lexington helped pack up boxes of donations to send to Western Kentucky Saturday morning.

Mayor Linda Gorton’s office helped organize the donation drive. Items were collected for First Lady Britainy Beshear’s toy drive, as well as tornado victims in Marshall County.

A room at Consolidated Baptist Church was taken over by piles of donations.

“Flashlights, totes, heaters, kerosene cans...horse food, pull ups for children or adults,” said Lexington Emergency Management Director Pat Dugger.

A truck full of $7,000 worth of toys was driven in from Barrington, Illinois.

“I was watching the news and I saw this baby, a two-month-old baby, and she was bruised up,” said Joel Kaminsky. “She ended up dying, it really touched my heart to say, I just gotta do something.”

He and his son, Ben called on their church family at Village Church in Barrington to help collect items to donate.

Items brought to the Lexington Donation Center were taped, labeled, and taken down the hall to be sorted by category.

Kentucky State Police took it from there and made the trek to Marshall County.

“I know that if things were reversed and something like this had happened in Central Kentucky, Western and Eastern Kentucky, everybody would do the same thing we’re doing,” Dugger said. “We’re one Commonwealth and we act that way.”

Dugger said Lexington plans to load up another round of donations some time in January. She said the mayor’s office is waiting to see what items in particular Western Kentucky needs as clean up continues.

