Zappe leads WKU to record-breaking win in Boca Raton Bowl

QB breaks single-season yardage, TD records
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to pass against UTSA during the first half...
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to pass against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA college football game in the Conference USA Championship, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe now owns the single-season college football records for passing yards and touchdowns.

He threw for 422 yards and six touchdowns and the Hilltoppers beat Appalachian State 59-38 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Zappe finished the season with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. Both are FBS records.

Jerreth Sterns caught 13 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns for Western Kentucky.

Chase Brice passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns for Appalachian State.

It was the first loss in seven all-time bowl games for the Mountaineers.

