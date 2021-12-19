Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chilly and dry start to the holiday week

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is finally feeling like December across the Commonwealth.

Temps hover around freezing around sunrise and it looks like they don’t move much throughout the day. Northerly air dominates this morning giving us a chance to see some flakes early Sunday. The best chance of this will likely be out in eastern Kentucky in the higher elevations. Throughout the day on Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds is likely with temps in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees.

Most of the workweek is dry and seasonable. Temps start in the upper 20s and end in the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies. By Christmas Eve and Christmas, we take a look at the forecast and see an increase in temps getting back to the 50s. Unfortunately, if you wanted a white Christmas, you’re likely out of luck, rain chances look to move in late Friday night and hang into Saturday.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better week ahead:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Fayette Mall.
Police investigating shots fired outside Fayette Mall
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear: First case of omicron variant confirmed in Kentucky
Officers say they responded to a call on Oak Hill Drive a little after 10:30 on Friday night.
Man killed in overnight Lexington shooting
Police said that four men took a man’s car and pulled a gun on him.
Lexington police search for suspects after car theft at gunpoint
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

Latest News

ally fastcast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Cold front wraps up
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A soggy Saturday before a big temp drop
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Tonight
A very wet forecast
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast