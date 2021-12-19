Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chilly and dry start to the holiday week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is finally feeling like December across the Commonwealth.

Temps hover around freezing around sunrise and it looks like they don’t move much throughout the day. Northerly air dominates this morning giving us a chance to see some flakes early Sunday. The best chance of this will likely be out in eastern Kentucky in the higher elevations. Throughout the day on Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds is likely with temps in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees.

Most of the workweek is dry and seasonable. Temps start in the upper 20s and end in the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies. By Christmas Eve and Christmas, we take a look at the forecast and see an increase in temps getting back to the 50s. Unfortunately, if you wanted a white Christmas, you’re likely out of luck, rain chances look to move in late Friday night and hang into Saturday.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better week ahead:)

