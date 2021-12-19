Ally Blake’s Forecast | Cold front wraps up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening y’all! Our cold front is continuing to trek along giving us showers and gusty winds at times.

Temps are falling across the state back into the 40s as the sun sets. Of course, as northerly air dominates, this gives us a chance to see flakes early Sunday. The best chance of this will likely be out in eastern Kentucky in the higher elevations. Throughout the day on Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds is likely with temps in the upper 30s.

Most of the workweek is dry and seasonable. Temps start in the upper 20s and end in the mid-40s with mostly sunny skies. As we get towards Christmas we gradually will get back into the 50s, but it looks like rain chances move back in.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

