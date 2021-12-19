Kentucky dominant in 98-69 win over North Carolina
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, NV. (WKYT) - A last minute change in opponent didn’t seem to rattle Kentucky. The Wildcats notched a dominant 98-69 win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic.
Kentucky’s balanced attack was led by Sahvir Wheeler. The guard tallied 26 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists.
Oscar Tshiebwe recorded another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The Wildcats are now 8-2 on the season.
Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena Wednesday, December 22nd against rival Louisville. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.
