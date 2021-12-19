Kentucky dominant in 98-69 win over North Carolina

LAS VEGAS, NV. (WKYT) - A last minute change in opponent didn’t seem to rattle Kentucky. The Wildcats notched a dominant 98-69 win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic.

Kentucky’s balanced attack was led by Sahvir Wheeler. The guard tallied 26 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists.

Who saw this coming? If you did, you should be in Vegas, oh, wait… pic.twitter.com/Yc5V7THDKl — Brian Milam (@brianwkyt) December 19, 2021

Oscar Tshiebwe recorded another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wildcats are now 8-2 on the season.

Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena Wednesday, December 22nd against rival Louisville. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

