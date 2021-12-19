Advertisement

Kentucky dominant in 98-69 win over North Carolina

Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler (2) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)(Joe Buglewicz | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, NV. (WKYT) - A last minute change in opponent didn’t seem to rattle Kentucky. The Wildcats notched a dominant 98-69 win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic.

Kentucky’s balanced attack was led by Sahvir Wheeler. The guard tallied 26 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists.

Oscar Tshiebwe recorded another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Wildcats are now 8-2 on the season.

Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena Wednesday, December 22nd against rival Louisville. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear: First case of omicron variant confirmed in Kentucky
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Fayette Mall.
Police investigating shots fired outside Fayette Mall
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
Officers say they responded to a call on Oak Hill Drive a little after 10:30 on Friday night.
Man killed in overnight Lexington shooting
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Tonight

Latest News

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to pass against UTSA during the first half...
Zappe leads WKU to record-breaking win in Boca Raton Bowl
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed a contract extension, keeping him in Lexington through...
Stoops signs new contract extension
Kentucky basketball
UK to play North Carolina on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky's Kellan Grady (31) looks to pass during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre...
Kentucky-Ohio State game cancelled due to COVID