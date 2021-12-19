Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 12/19: Ky. Chamber Vice Pres. Jacqueline Pitts; WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Vice President Jacqueline Pitts.

Deadly and destructive storms raked across the western part of the state. Bowling Green was hard hit, but much of Mayfield and Dawson Springs were destroyed.

President Biden quickly declared a federal disaster and resources were rushed to the area. Kentuckians came together to send help or go themselves, and state officials stepped up fast.

By mid-week, President Biden was in western Kentucky touring the damage with Gov. Beshear and promising a “sustained” effort.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey was on air for hours early that Saturday morning. As he worked to get word about more approaching storms, the destruction in western Kentucky was becoming obvious. He joins us to talk about the historic storm.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is out with its 2022 legislative priorities. The chamber is the largest group of business owners in the state and has tremendous political clout at the Capitol.

In just over two weeks, lawmakers will try to pass new district maps for legislative and Congressional seats and a new two-year state budget.

But hundreds of other proposals are out there, and we’re interested in what the Kentucky Chamber is prepared to support and oppose. Jacqueline Pitts, vice president of the Kentucky Chamber, joins us this week.

