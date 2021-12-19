Lewis leads E. Kentucky over N. Kentucky 81-68 in OT

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky beat Northern Kentucky 81-68 in overtime Saturday night.

The Colonels (7-6) outscored the Norse 17-4 in the extra session to extend their winning streak to two games.

Former Scott County guard Cooper Robb finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals. Curt Lewis added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Devontae Blanton added 16 points and six boards.

Former Henry Clay star Marques Warrick led NKU (4-6) with 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field.

Eastern Kentucky will play at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 11 a.m.

