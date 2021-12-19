Advertisement

Lexington Church accepts donations for tornado victims in time for Christmas

IBC Donation Drive
By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the weekend, the Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington collected supplies for families out in western Kentucky. The church set up U-Haul trucks at their Armstrong Mill and Tate’s Creek location.

“Our community has responded in an amazing, fantastic kind of way,” said Bradley Stevenson, director of communications and marketing at Immanuel Baptist Church. “The storms came through over the weekend, and we started talking on Sunday. Then we met on Monday, connected with our partners there to see what their actual needs were, and we put our plan in place.”

Their plan was to collect toys, clothing, diapers, gift cards, water, and other nonperishable foods to take to Mayfield.

They are hoping to completely fill up their truck with supplies to make sure the families of Mayfield don’t feel forgotten on Christmas.

“There is just a lot of devastation that those folks are going through. We’ll lift them up in prayer on our way there,” said Stevenson. “We’ll head there tonight and show up at about 8:30 in the morning to deliver these to the school there so that families can have Christmas.”

The church hopes that everyone continues to keep our neighbors in western Kentucky in their thoughts and prayers.

