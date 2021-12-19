Local UPS drivers spend time collecting donations to give to tornado survivors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of a local UPS Facility in Bowling Green spent time on Saturday afternoon collecting tornado resources for those who were affected by last week’s tornadoes.

“We just want to take the opportunity to give back to the community through this effort and anything else that we can do,” said Kerry Young, one of the UPS drivers helping collect the donations.

Several local drivers spent the afternoon filling up two different trailer trucks with supplies, such as new and old clothing, diapers and formula, nonperishable food items and canned goods.

Young also spoke on what it means for him and for others involved to be able to be out collecting items donated.

“It means a lot to this facility here, our management, our hourly people working together for the community of Bowling Green and Warren County,” he said.

One of the trailers will be sent to Jennings Creek Elementary which will go to help survivors for the Whispering Hills Creek Subdivision in Bowling Green to help the local people affected there. It will also be available to anyone else in the Warren County area that might need supplies.

“UPS here in Bowling Green knows that there’s a lot of people hurt,” said Young. “We’ve got drivers that were affected with this as well. And we just want to reach out to the community.”

The second truck will be going to Park City for those who are staying at the state parks.

