Victory Baptist Church in London to extend Western Kentucky donation drive beyond the holiday season

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky organizations have come together to donate supplies to the Mayfield community, but Victory Baptist Church in London is aiming to help the other communities affected by this recent devastation.

Following the deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky last week, Patricia Oliver, a member at the Victory Baptist Church, knew she wanted to step in and help.

“We gotta do something. We gotta help them, these are our neighbors,” said Oliver.

After hearing about how much aid those in Mayfield are receiving, she and other church members are opting to help those in the Dawson Springs area.

”Mayfield is getting a lot of stuff. The other areas are not getting covered the way Mayfield is,” said Oliver.

Volunteers also plan to extend this relief project beyond Christmas; Oliver said she will be distributing the supplies accumulated from this drive around New Years.

“Even after the medias gonna be gone, these people are still gonna be in need. Six months, a year down the road, these people are still gonna be needing,” she said.

Victory Baptist Church clerk, Suzanne Bishop, said these efforts not only help those in need, but it helps to spread the word of Jesus.

“We love spreading the gospel and telling people about Jesus and this is one way we can do it, is share our love by helping them as much as we can,” said Bishop.

Out of all the tragedy, Patricia Oliver said light can still be seen in the middle of the darkness.

“As a community, as a whole, I think this is gonna heal us. I’m hoping this helps heal us. As bad as the disaster is, something good come out of it and that is we all feel like we love each other the way we should, the way God wants us to,” said Oliver.

Those from Victory Baptist Church said they are in need of tarps, flashlights, batteries, hygiene items, and non-perishable food items to donate. They added that they will be hosting more donation drives in the upcoming months.

To donate items or volunteer your time, you can contact Victory Baptist Church at (606) 864-4117.

