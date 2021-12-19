‘We’re going to turn this around:’ Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office sends donations to Western Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More help from Central Kentucky is heading to hard hit communities in the western part of the state.

Since Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s office has been collecting donations for First Lady Britainy Beshear’s toy drive.

They asked for new, unwrapped toys, books, electronics and food.

Thousands of toys lined the walls of the Fayette County courthouse garage Sunday morning.

“Probably anything you can think of we have had donated,” said Sheriff Kathy Witt.

Britainy Beshear called on everyone in the state to help make Christmas happen for survivors of the tornadoes. It’s an ask that Sheriff Witt said extends beyond county lines.

“Our hearts are full with the amount of donations and the response from not only Lexingtonians, but people from New York, Nebraska, Montana, California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, a young man from Washington D.C. drove by himself yesterday with a vehicle full of toys and supplies,” she said.

The state’s 120 sheriffs are all looped in together, talking about who needs what and when through the Sheriffs’ Association.

“We did have an urgent need come from one of the affected sheriffs last night, it’s a manpower issue, so we’re going to try to help with that,” Sheriff Witt said.

She said her deputies will make sure any needs are met. She said she’s been touched by the community response.

“We have seen people that we know that are very transient and we work with them on a daily basis, and many of them stopped by our tent last week and donated,” she said.

A semi truck, moving van and bus packed to the brim will head west Monday.

“Everyone giving something, we’re going to turn this around,” Sheriff Witt said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.