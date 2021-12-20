Advertisement

Berea third grader decorates Christmas trees for charity

A young girl in Berea has captured the true meaning of Christmas through an annual fundraiser...
By Andrea Walker
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Kinley Gordon is a third grader on a mission to make a difference through a true staple of the season – Christmas trees.

They may look harmless, but don’t let them fool you.

“If you make the trees, you’ll get a lot of blisters, that’s for sure… from the glue gun,” Gordon said.

It takes a pro to crank them out unscathed.

After learning to make the decorations at a crafting class, Gordon decided to sell them, and donate the money to Shriners.

“My first year everything went really well. I raised $1,500,” Gordon said. “I thought last year was going to be the most money I could ever raise.”

But, that’s far from the case. Kinley is now selling gnome and snowflake ornaments as well, with the help from her cousin Makenna. Together, they’ve raised more than $2,500.

“I’ve told some of my friends about it and a boy in my class already bought one,” Gordon said.

Kinley was inspired to donate to Shriners in memory of her brother, who was born with a host of medical issues.

“If my brother was still here, he would have spent a lot of time at Shriners,” Gordon said.

In the future, she hopes to transition from donating to the facility, to working there instead. In the meantime, she wants people to know that even if you can’t buy a tree from her, you can still give back.

“You can help somebody, or give them a hug, or just say merry Christmas... that will make their day,” Gordon said.

If you’d like to purchase a tree, an ornament, or simply make a donation, visit the “Kinley’s Christmas Trees for Charity” Facebook page for more information.

