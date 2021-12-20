Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Christmas Week Breakdown

By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Christmas week and things are trending colder and calmer through the first half of the week, but another very active setup is on the way from Christmas weekend into the last week of the year. This is ahead of a dramatic pattern shift that brings abundant cold air into much of the country.

Temps out there today are in the 20s to start and hit the 40s for afternoon highs. That’s pretty typical for this time of year and Tuesday looks to be in similar shape.

A weak cold front drops into the region Tuesday night and early Wednesday and that looks to knock the numbers back down for Wednesday. There’s an outside chance for a stray rain or snow shower in the east with this.

Temps behind this front are cold with highs back into the 30s for many on Wednesday.

Temps rebound quickly just in time for Christmas Eve as low pressure works across the Great Lakes. This will bring few showers in here as a cold front arrives along with Santa.

This looks like a big wind maker, so Santa may have some turbulence coming into town.

Temps for Christmas Day come down into the 40s for highs.

This kicks off a very busy pattern as cold air threatens to overwhelm the pattern once into the start of the new year. Until then, there’s a fight brewing and that means several systems are likely to roll through here.

