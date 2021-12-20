Advertisement

Father Sichko on new mission to help Kentucky tornado victims

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Father Jim Sichko is known for spreading compassion and helping others. Now, it’s the people impacted by this month’s tornadoes.

Before taking off for Christmas at the Vatican, he shared how bourbon and a basketball could help the relief effort.

“First of all my heart is broken and also with the understanding that could have been any of us you know at any moment,” Father Jim said.

Moments like these are what Father Jim knows are important times to help others.

While recovering from surgery, he was moved by the tornadoes that ravaged parts of Kentucky.

“I am bringing the Holy Father some great gifts that I hope he will give back to me,” Father Jim said.

Those gifts include one of the most sought-after bourbons, Old Fashioned Vintage 1995, and something any UK fan would love—a UK basketball signed by Coach John Calipari.

“My hope if really to bring those items back with pictures showing that the Holy Father had received them and gave them back to me. I would like to find a place that would be able to auction them off to raise money for the victims of the tornadoes in western Kentucky,” Father Jim said.

Father Jim hopes with the Pope’s blessing, those Kentucky prized possessions would turn into help for the Kentuckians who most need it.

“You have to remember this is going to be marathon, not a sprint for them, as far as recovery. It is my hope that this will aid financially but also provide means for them,” Father Jim said.

We’ll follow up with Father Jim on Wednesday following his meeting with Pope Francis.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Gov. Andy Beshear urged the importance of masking in school and work settings during a Team...
State leaders, doctors react to omicron variant’s arrival in Kentucky
Police said that four men took a man’s car and pulled a gun on him.
Lexington police search for suspects after car theft at gunpoint
Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Fayette Mall.
Police investigating shots fired outside Fayette Mall
Officers say they responded to a call on Oak Hill Drive a little after 10:30 on Friday night.
Man killed in overnight Lexington shooting

Latest News

Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
The Scott County Humane Society has met a $100,000 fundraising match challenge to build a new...
WATCH | Fundraising amount matched for new Scott County animal adoption center
At least several tornadoes touched down in Madison County early Saturday morning.
WATCH | National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Madison County
Father Jim Sichko is known for spreading compassion and helping others. Now, it’s the people...
WATCH | Father Jim on new mission to help Kentucky tornado victims