Fundraising amount matched for new Scott County animal adoption center

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Humane Society has met a $100,000 fundraising match challenge to build a new Adoption Center.

This is a story we brought to you last month. At the time, we learned four-and-a-half acres of land off Lexington Rd. in Georgetown was donated for the new adoption center, and an anonymous donor was going to donate $100,000 if it could be matched. Now, the total amount raised for the 5,000-square-foot building is more than $280,000.

“We’re absolutely thrilled that we have reached almost the halfway mark of our goal in this short of time and that’s really thanks to our donors and supporters and we are just so excited to have this start,” said Carrie Thayer Cardwell, the development advisor with the Scott County Humane Society.

They still need a total of $675,000 to complete the build.

The new adoption center will be five times larger than the one that’s currently operating.

